Firewatch Headed to Switch on December 17 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Campo Santo announced Firewatch will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 17 in North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Firewatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 17th! We'll be in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Japan eShops. pic.twitter.com/BJvPnTd4KU — Campo Santo (@camposanto) December 1, 2018

Firewatch is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

