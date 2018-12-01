Cooking Simulator Headed to Steam in Early 2019 - News

Publisher PlayWay and developer Wastelands Interactive announced Cooking Simulator will launch for Windows PC via Steam in early 2019.

Experience the world of restaurant cooking in a highly polished, realistic kitchen. Use ovens, gas stands, pots, pans, bowls and plates, everything you need in a kitchen. Prepare dozens of lifelike ingredients - from vegetables through fish to steaks and poultry - to cook over thirty real dishes - or anything you like.

This is your kitchen. You can do anything here. If you really don't want to, you don't even have to cook anything. Throw kitchen knives like darts. Set fire to cardboard boxes, cook a steak on them, and then save the day with a fire extinguisher. Build a tower out of pots and trays. Everything with real-life physics.

However, if you'd rather be a cook, the same physics engine gives you unlimited opportunities. Cut some vegetables, put them in a pot and boil. Use a blender to make a soup. Bake a fish fillet, but remember not to burn it! See your ingredients transform with temperature. The kitchen experience awaits!

Deliver fine dishes and unlock new, more refined recipes as your fame grows. Acquire social media reviews, Fame Stars and rise through the ranks of the greatest cooks.

