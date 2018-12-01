Rocksteady Will Not Be at The Game Awards, Next Game is Not Superman - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Rocksteady’s co-founder Sefton Hill revealed via twitter that the developer will not be making an announcement at The Game Awards 2019. The studio is focusing on its next game, however, Hill did reveal the game will not be Superman.

Looking forward to #TheGameAwards this year! Weâ€™re still hard at work in our development bunker so donâ€™t expect an announcement from @Rocksteadygames. When itâ€™s ready to show, youâ€™ll be the first to know.Â Spoiler: itâ€™s not SupermanÂ ðŸ˜³ — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) November 30, 2018

Rocksteady is best known for the development of the Batman: Arkham games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles