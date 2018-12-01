Devil May Cry 5 Panel Set for GDC 2019 - News

Capcom announced it will host a panel at GDC 2019 for Devil May Cry 5.

In this Western talk, Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno, director of classic games including ‘Power Stone 2’, ‘Dragon’s Dogma’, ‘Rival Schools’ and multiple titles in the ‘Devil May Cry’ series, partners with his colleagues Michiteru Okabe (senior producer) and Matt Walker (producer) to discuss the team’s approach to making standout, impressive action games through the lens of ‘Devil May Cry 5’. In this lecture, Itsuno will discuss how he works backward from a player experience and vision-based goal to build out compelling gameplay for the newest title in the ‘Devil May Cry’ franchise, and the visceral specifics that lead to a winning formula.

Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

