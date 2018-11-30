Marvel's Spider-Man Sold 103,000 Units in Spain During Black Friday Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 859 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man topped the charts in Spain for Black Friday week selling 103,000 units to bring its lifetime sales in the country to 209,000 units.
FIFA 19 on the PlayStation 4 was in second place on the charts with 72,000 units sold, followed by Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which sold 72,000 units.
Here are the six best-selling games on Spain for the week:
- Spider-Man (PS4) - 103,000 / 209,000
- FIFA 19 (PS4) - 72,000 / 412,000
- Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu!/Eevee! (NS) - 34,500 / 98,500
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4) - 30,000 / 153,000
- God of War (PS4) - 22.000 / 185,000
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) - 21,500 / 238,000 (277,000 Both consoles)
Thanks ResetEra.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Damn. Just in Spain no less. That's crazy.
Puerco araña puerco araña atrapa todos con su telaraña
Su colita retorcida, da besitos con su trompita. Mira, es el puerco araña
- +2
Spectacular
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) - 21,500 / 238,000 (277,000 Both consoles) Only 39.000 on Xbox?
- +2
- +2
Pretty much any country outside the US and UK is a much stronger market for Sony. PS has that worldwide brand recognition.
- +5
nice to see such great games, gets on this week another boost
5 Comments