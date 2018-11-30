Marvel's Spider-Man Sold 103,000 Units in Spain During Black Friday Week - News

Marvel's Spider-Man topped the charts in Spain for Black Friday week selling 103,000 units to bring its lifetime sales in the country to 209,000 units.

FIFA 19 on the PlayStation 4 was in second place on the charts with 72,000 units sold, followed by Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which sold 72,000 units.

Here are the six best-selling games on Spain for the week:

Spider-Man (PS4) - 103,000 / 209,000 FIFA 19 (PS4) - 72,000 / 412,000 Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu!/Eevee! (NS) - 34,500 / 98,500 Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4) - 30,000 / 153,000 God of War (PS4) - 22.000 / 185,000 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) - 21,500 / 238,000 (277,000 Both consoles)

