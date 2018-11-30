343 Industries Shares Halo Infinite Concept Art - News

Developer 343 Industries has released new concept art for the upcoming shooter, Halo Infinite. You can check it out below:

343 Industries writer Jeff Easterling in August stated that the developer has no interest in Battle Royale. "I’ll tell you right now, the only BR we’re interested in is Battle Rifle. The original BR. So, calm yourself," said Easterling.

Microsoft announced Halo: Infinite during its E3 2018 showcase last month for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

