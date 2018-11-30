SoulCalibur VI Sells an Estimated 408,040 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 170 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

The fighting game from publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Bandai Namco Studios - SoulCalibur VI - sold 408,040 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 20.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 295,149 units sold (72%), compared to 112,891 units sold on the Xbox One (28%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 251,150 units sold (62%), compared to 50,348 units sold in Europe (12%) and 24,024 units sold in Japan (6%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 7,904 units in the UK, 7,714 units in Germany, and 10,900 units in France.

To compare, SoulCalibur V sold 381,703 units in its first week on sale in 2012 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, SoulCalibur IV sold 686,740 in its first week on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2008.

SoulCalibur VI released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles