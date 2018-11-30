Koei Tecmo to Announce New Game on December 6 for NS, PS4, PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Koei Tecmo teased it will announce a new game on December 6 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

The teaser website features the text "The fated battle begins" and the date December 6. In the lower right hand corner it lists the platforms.

