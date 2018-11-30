Fire Emblem Expo Headed to Japan in May 2019 - News

Intelligent Systems announced it will host a Fire Emblem Expo in Tokyo, Japan on May 4, 2019. Tickets will go on sale on December 28 at 18:00 JST.





You can visit the event's website here. No more information was announced.

