Override: Mech City Brawl Gets Launch Trailer - News

/ 121 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer The Balance has released a new trailer for Override: Mech City Brawl.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

No Gears, No Glory.

Pilot a diverse roster of epic mechs, each with their own play style, special moves, and finishers. Tower over your opponents and lay waste to entire cities underfoot in local and online versus, co-op, and more.

Supercharged Mechs – Pilot 12 outrageous mechs of epic, skyscraper-sized proportions, each with diverse fighting styles and unique skills.

– Pilot 12 outrageous mechs of epic, skyscraper-sized proportions, each with diverse fighting styles and unique skills. Real World Locations – Destroy 3D arenas modeled after actual cities and countries, including Tokyo, Egypt, San Francisco, and Mexico.

– Destroy 3D arenas modeled after actual cities and countries, including Tokyo, Egypt, San Francisco, and Mexico. Party Co-Op – Gather 2 to 4 friends to engage in party co-op where each player is responsible for one part of a towering mech.

– Gather 2 to 4 friends to engage in party co-op where each player is responsible for one part of a towering mech. The Garage – Customize your mechs in the Garage, changing their accessories and skins to create your own unique style.

– Customize your mechs in the Garage, changing their accessories and skins to create your own unique style. Multiple Game Modes – Challenge other players in local and online Versus and Co-Op modes and experience Override’s story in a single-player campaign.

Override: Mech City Brawl will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4 for $29.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles