Conception Plus Trailer Introduces the Characters - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Spike Chunsoft has released a new trailer for Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! that introduces the characters.

View it below:

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on January 31, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles