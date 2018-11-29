The Elder Scrolls: Blades Delayed to Early 2019 - News

/ 401 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The official Elder Scrolls Twitter account revealed The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been delayed from 2018 to early 2019.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades will release in Early 2019 for iOS and Android devices. We are incredibly excited for you to play Blades and you can still sign up for Early Access at https://t.co/uuFPob6YWJ. — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 29, 2018

You can sign up to play The Elder Scrolls: Blades via Early Access here.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is in development for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles