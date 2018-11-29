Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Launches in January 2019

/ 189 Views

Developer Dontnod Entertainment announced the second episode of Life is Strange 2 will launch in January 2019. The episode is called "Episode 2: Rules."

Read the blog post from the developer below:

Hello everyone,

As you know we have kept you updated on what we’re working on for Episode 2 with our developer update blogs. Thanks for tuning in each time and thank you very much for the support you’ve shown us in return. We hope to keep doing these developer updates as we continue to build Life is Strange 2.

Of course, there is a pertinent piece of information that everyone has been asking for since Episode 1 launched: When will Episode 2 be releasing?

The Life is Strange series is a project close to all of our hearts and one for which we do not want to rush development and thereby fail to meet the benchmark of quality and emotional impact that you, our players, deserve. This is why we so far have not announced an official release date - we want to ensure that we will be in a position to release something that we are proud of and that you will enjoy and remember forever.

We understand that there are certain expectations that episodes will be released at a similar cadence as previous Life is Strange games have. The ambition of Life is Strange 2, however, means that the previous frameworks no longer apply if we are to meet the quality of play and storytelling that our vision for a game like this demands and that you deserve.

With this in mind, we can now officially say that Episode 2 will be released in January 2019, but more will be unveiled in mid December, this year. We can’t wait to reveal more about ‘Episode 2: Rules’ to you soon! We’re truly very excited to show you what we’ve been working on and what’s in store for Sean and Daniel.

Thank you again for your ongoing support and patience and we will see you again soon!

The Life is Strange team