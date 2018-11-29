Dragon Age Announcement Teased for December - News

BioWare manager Casey Hudson in the BioWare November Update blog post has teased a Dragon Age announcement for December.

"If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff," said Hudson. "Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy. Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…)."

It is possible the announcement will be made at The Game Awards 2018. It will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

