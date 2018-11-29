Dragon Age Announcement Teased for December

Dragon Age Announcement Teased for December - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 369 Views

BioWare manager Casey Hudson in the BioWare November Update blog post has teased a Dragon Age announcement for December. 

"If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff," said Hudson.  "Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy.  Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…)."

It is possible the announcement will be made at The Game Awards 2018. It will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

4 Comments

ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (2 hours ago)

Holy shit I've been waiting so long for this It better not be mobile crap

  • +2
Angelus
Angelus (1 hour ago)

Please, please, please don't be disappointing

  • +1
method114
method114 (3 hours ago)

Awesome to hear. I was just wondering when we would get some news on this Franchise. Still need to go back and beat DAI DLC.

  • +1
Walbert
Walbert (1 hour ago)

So how are they going to f*ck this one up.

  • -1