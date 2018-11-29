WayForward Joins Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Development Team - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 331 Views
Koji Igarashi announced developer WayForward will be joining the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night development team.
Read the message from creator Koji Igarashi below:
It's me, IGA.
For this month's update, we have an incredible support who will be joining the Bloodstained team. Can you guess who? It's WayForward!
That's right, WayForward, the makers of Shantae! As you may already know, they are top-tier when it comes to side-scrolling action games. There is even a staff member who previously worked on one of my projects, which is incredibly encouraging.
In consideration of their past achievements, WayForward will be helping the development team realize my vision for this game. Maybe I am even more excited than everyone else - with their help Bloodstained will become an even better game.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.
This makes me wonder: if Bloodstained fails to impress customers, it will mean that the three big kickstarter projects of 2015 are a dud. Both Yooka Layle and MN9 have failed in that regard already. What would that mean for kickstarter projects?
Isn't it kind of late to be bringing another developer on board? This worries me...
At least it's WayForward, so they are at least not bringing someone with little experience with platformers.
True but it's been in development for well over 3 years now. It's pretty concerning that they're bringing on another team this late.
I agree this is worrying. If Bloodstained fails, it will be the 2015 Kickstarter's Hat-trick, alongside Yooka layle and MN9.
Good point, although I thought Yooka Laylee was actually pretty good.
