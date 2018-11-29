New Anthem Trailer to Premiere at The Game Awards 2018 - News

Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter a new Anthem trailer will premiere at The Game Awards next Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

I'm excited to welcome @CaseyDHudson back to #TheGameAwards next Thursday night to world premiere a brand new look at @anthemgame pic.twitter.com/MPlAVvwoN7 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 29, 2018

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

