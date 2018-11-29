Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed, and Aliens vs. Predator Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft announced Kingdoms of Amalur: ReckoningSonic Unleashed, and Aliens vs. Predator are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today.

Some other recently added games include Final Fantasy XIIIFinal Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just CauseCastlevania: Lords of Shadow, Crysis, Crysis 2, Crysis 3, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition.

1 Comments

Loneken
Loneken (3 hours ago)

Excellent. Kingdoms of Amalur is a really great RPG.

