Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed, and Aliens vs. Predator Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft announced Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed, and Aliens vs. Predator are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, SONIC UNLEASHED, and Aliens vs Predator are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/kTaRGwPZiJ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 29, 2018

Some other recently added games include Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Crysis, Crysis 2, Crysis 3, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles