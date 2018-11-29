Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - November 10, 2018 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 807 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2015 – (Week ending January 10 to November 14)
2016 – (Week ending January 9 to November 12)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to November 11)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to November 10)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2018 versus 2017 and 2018 versus 2016 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 49,361 (-1.2%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 1,343,996 (17.7%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 1,988,004 (-44.6%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 1,759,344 (-12.8%)
- PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 424,658 (-67.8%)
Wow Switch is now the only console that's up year on year. It'll be interesting to see if that changes once the numbers come in for the rest of the year.
The Xbox One X launched one year ago, so that is why the Xbox One is now down year-on-year.
Oh that makes sense. I was wondering why it dropped all of the sudden.
I think it's pretty safe to say that 2017 will officially be PS4's peak year, but given how 2018 is still well ahead of every other year, it bodes very well for the console's sales in it's twilight years. If the rumors are true and PS5 isn't launching until late 2020-ish, I can see PS4 having very respectable numbers in 2019 and 2020. Still looking at a 130 million + sold lifetime if PS5's launch goes over well.
