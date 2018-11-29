GRID Autosport Headed to Switch in 2019 - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Codemasters announced GRID Autosport will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2019. It originally launched in June 2014 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the Nintendo Switch version of the game:





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally developed and published by Codemasters for consoles and Windows, and later brought to macOS, iPhone, and iPad by Feral Interactive, GRID Autosport will be the first full racing simulator to come to Nintendo Switch!

GRID Autosport challenges players to become pro-racers, mastering motorsport’s most exciting cars on the world’s most thrilling circuits, from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the city streets of Barcelona. With customizable difficulty and a range of driving disciplines, GRID Autosport delivers an irresistible mix of realistic handling and high-speed thrills.

“GRID Autosport‘s AAA production values and deep yet accessible gameplay will make it a fantastic addition to the Nintendo Switch,” said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “Following its success on iOS, we’re thrilled to bring it to Switch players.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles