God Eater 3 Post-Launch Content Information Released

Bandai Namco has released new information on the post-launch content for God Eater 3.





Read the information below:

Additional Character Customization Elements – Hair styles, accessories, and clothing will be added via update(s).

– Hair styles, accessories, and clothing will be added via update(s). Assault Mission Update(s) – Depending on gameplay status after launch, additional features will be added via update(s).

– Depending on gameplay status after launch, additional features will be added via update(s). Additional Side Missions – Additional side missions will be added via update(s). System-level additions are also being considered.

– Additional side missions will be added via update(s). System-level additions are also being considered. Action and Usability Improvements – Action and usability improvements will be implemented even after launch.

– Action and usability improvements will be implemented even after launch. Other Updates While keeping in communication with players, we would like to continue development to make the game more enjoyable even after launch. In addition to the updates mentioned above, various other additional elements are being considered—possibly even story and new enemy additions, or additional ally non-player characters. Once the scheduling and details have been decided, they will be announced in due course.



God Eater 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 8, 2019. It will also launch in Japan on December 13 for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on February 8, 2019.

