Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz Trailer Released - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Arc System Works has released a new trailer for Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz.

View it below:





Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on December 13 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles