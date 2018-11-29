Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division to Announce New RPG at The Game Awards 2018 - News

The Game Awards creator creator Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter developer Obsidian Entertainment and 2K Games independent publishing label Private Division will announce a new RPG at The Game Awards 2018.



Don't miss the global premiere and announcement of the upcoming RPG by @Obsidian and @PrivateDivision at @TheGameAwards streaming live everywhere next Thursday, December 6 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/LjW8GmdwcB — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

