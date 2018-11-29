Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division to Announce New RPG at The Game Awards 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 352 Views
The Game Awards creator creator Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter developer Obsidian Entertainment and 2K Games independent publishing label Private Division will announce a new RPG at The Game Awards 2018.
Don't miss the global premiere and announcement of the upcoming RPG by @Obsidian and @PrivateDivision at @TheGameAwards streaming live everywhere next Thursday, December 6 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/LjW8GmdwcB— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2018
The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.
Wait, so are Obsidian making a game to be published by Private Division? Why wouldn't Microsoft be publishing it now that they're first party? o.O
This deal must have been made before they were acquired by Microsoft.
Yeah I guess that's the only explanation, unless Microsoft has started leasing out their developers to other publishers like what Sony did with Spider-Man in the MCU, lol :P
Yeah this deal with Private Division was signed a year ago, There is always a chance MS have made a deal with them for exclusivity or will do further down the line but as it stands it will be multiplat.
I think this a deal the studio had before MS came in.
Looking forward to there next RPG game. I really enjoyed Pillars.
Spiritual successor to Fallout?
