Super Mario Party Tops 1 Million Units Sold in the US

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 247 Views

Nintendo of America announced Super Mario Party has surpassed one million units sold in the US. 

The game sold an estimated 622,103 units first week at retail, according to our estimates.

Super Mario Party released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 5.

