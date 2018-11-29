Super Mario Party Tops 1 Million Units Sold in the US - News

Nintendo of America announced Super Mario Party has surpassed one million units sold in the US.

More than 1 million #SuperMarioParty games have been sold in the U.S.! Thank you to all the party-goers for making this the fastest selling game in the Mario Party series. If youâ€™re late to the party, itâ€™s still a great time to hop in and enjoy the fun on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/6wW5NVdu43 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2018

The game sold an estimated 622,103 units first week at retail, according to our estimates.

Super Mario Party released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 5.

