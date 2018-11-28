PlayStation Plus Games for December Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,150 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for December for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4:
- Soma
- Onrush
PlayStation 3:
- Steredenn
- Steinsgate
PlayStation Vita:
- Iconoclasts (Cross Buy with PS4)
- Papers, Please
Awesome month for me. Heard a lot of good things about both games.
I don't have any of these games, Onrush did look interesting before release, and the gameplay looks solid... but that's about it, it doesn't really stand out as a must play, but it's nice to have for free, and maybe I'll get round to playing it some day. As for SOMA, I'm actually realy happy it's free, my girlfriend bought it earlier this year and said I "NEED" to play it... now I have no excuse lol, it does look very good though!
Your girlfriend is a keeper :p
Iconoclasts? Cool, always thought that looked fun.
Can't remember the last time the PS+ offerings were so fresh to me. I DO have a physical copy of Steins; Gate on the Vita, but have never played it. Plus it has a separate trophy list, which is always nice. I fully planned on buying Papers, Please at one point, bu as my Vita mem cards keep giving up the ghost, my desire purchase digitally on that system is basically nonexistent. Use the space I have left only for Plus games now....
Onrush is made by ex-Evolution Studios now part of Codemasters. I love Driveclub and MotorStorm but I haven't got the time to justify buying Onrush yet. It's a perfect PS Plus game for me.
I already have SOMA though but if you have the slightest interest in horror you need to play this game. Best horror game on PS4 together with Alien Isolation and Resident Evil 7 imo. The atmosphere is sick.
Overall better month for me than last month (I already had Yakuza Kiwami).
