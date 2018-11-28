PlayStation Plus Games for December Announced

PlayStation Plus Games for December Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,150 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for December for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

  • Soma
  • Onrush

PlayStation 3:

  • Steredenn
  • Steinsgate

PlayStation Vita:

  • Iconoclasts  (Cross Buy with PS4)
  • Papers, Please

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

Angelv577
Angelv577 (5 hours ago)

Awesome month for me. Heard a lot of good things about both games.

  • +3
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (6 hours ago)

I don't have any of these games, Onrush did look interesting before release, and the gameplay looks solid... but that's about it, it doesn't really stand out as a must play, but it's nice to have for free, and maybe I'll get round to playing it some day. As for SOMA, I'm actually realy happy it's free, my girlfriend bought it earlier this year and said I "NEED" to play it... now I have no excuse lol, it does look very good though!

  • +2
Replicant
Replicant (6 hours ago)

Your girlfriend is a keeper :p

  • 0
The Fury
The Fury (57 minutes ago)

Iconoclasts? Cool, always thought that looked fun.

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (4 hours ago)

Can't remember the last time the PS+ offerings were so fresh to me. I DO have a physical copy of Steins; Gate on the Vita, but have never played it. Plus it has a separate trophy list, which is always nice. I fully planned on buying Papers, Please at one point, bu as my Vita mem cards keep giving up the ghost, my desire purchase digitally on that system is basically nonexistent. Use the space I have left only for Plus games now....

  • 0
Replicant
Replicant (7 hours ago)

Onrush is made by ex-Evolution Studios now part of Codemasters. I love Driveclub and MotorStorm but I haven't got the time to justify buying Onrush yet. It's a perfect PS Plus game for me.

  • 0
Replicant
Replicant (7 hours ago)

I already have SOMA though but if you have the slightest interest in horror you need to play this game. Best horror game on PS4 together with Alien Isolation and Resident Evil 7 imo. The atmosphere is sick.

Overall better month for me than last month (I already had Yakuza Kiwami).

  • 0