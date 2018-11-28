PSVR Borderlands 2 VR and Beat Saber Bundle Launches December 14 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PlayStation VR bundle that comes with Borderlands 2 VR and Beat Saber. he bundle will launch in the US and Canada on December 14 for $349.99 USD / $449.99 CAD.





The bundle includes the following content:

One PS VR system

One PlayStation Camera

One Demo Disc 2.0

Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers

Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber digital game vouchers (internet required to download)

