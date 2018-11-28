Battlefield V Debuts in 2nd on Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Another 108,375 Units - News

posted 8 hours ago

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its second week with sales of 162,467 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 25.

Battlefield V (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 110,653 units. Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 42,272 units. Shenmue I & II (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 37,529 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 108,375 units. The PS4 sold 24,364 units, the 3DS sold 9,884 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,688 units and Xbox One sold 722 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 162,467 (823,707) [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts, 11/20/18) – 110,653 (New) [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella, 11/22/18) – 42,272 (New) [PS4] Shenmue I & II (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 11/22/18) – 37,529 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 24,450 (370,077) [PS4] Fallout 76 (Limited Edition Included) (Bethesda Softworks, 11/15/18) – 11,800 (85,289) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,714 (1,847,777) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 10,527 (2,709,412) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 10,052 (470,942) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,818 (375,166) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,883 (1,166,281) [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 6,640 (43,329) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,309 (1,850,991) [3DS] Neko Tomo (Bandai Namco, 11/22/18) – 5,212 (New) [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 (Limited Editions Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 10/26/18) – 4,411 (196,592) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,169 (1,764,472) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 3,996 (646,201) [NSW] Nari Kids Park HUGtto! PreCure (Bandai Namco, 11/21/18) – 3,301 (New) [PS4] Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Interactive, 11/15/18) – 2,821 (12,983) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,650 (228,067)

