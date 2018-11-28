Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition for North America Listed on Amazon - News

A Devil May Cry 5 Collector's Edition has appeared on Amazon for $120 in North America for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Collector's Edition comes with the following content:

A copy of Devil May Cry 5

Premium case

Replica “Devil May Cry” Van

Art book and Notes from Nico’s Workbench

Premium pin

“I Love Osaka” bumper sticker

11″ x 17″ exclusive cloth print

Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

