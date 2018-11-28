Gal Gun 2 VR DLC Out Now for PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Inti Creates have announced the virtual reality DLC, called Doki-Doki VR, is now available for the Windows PC version of Gal Gun 2 for $6.99 / €5.99 / £4.99.





Here is an overview of the VR DLC:

All the cutie pies, angels, and demons you could ever hope for are here right before your eyes!

Gal Gunners around the world have made their voices heard, and now, the long-awaited “Doki Doki VR Mode” is here!

Every aspect of Gal Gun 2 has been fine-tuned to run in VR! From shooting stages and Rendezvous Mode to Doki Doki Mode and everything in-between, it’s the complete Gal Gun 2 experience in VR!

Interact with your favorite characters anytime you like, from any distance you like, and from any angle!

Get in close and you might just get a hug…or a slap in the face! You may even be able to see…well, ya know!

Is your body ready to enjoy the world of Gal Gun in virtual reality?!

