Guacamelee! 2 Lands on Switch on December 10, January 2019 for Xbox One

posted 9 hours ago

Developer DrinkBox Studios announced Guacamelee! 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 10 and for the Xbox One in January 2019. Pre-orders are now live and provide a 10 percent discount. Owners of Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition will receive a 30 percent discount.





The first two DLC for Guacamelee! 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The Tree Enimigos DLC is available for $2.99 / €2.49, while the Proving Grounds DLC is available for $3.99 / €3.49.

Guacamelee! 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

