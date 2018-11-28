Bear With Me Delayed to 2019 - News

Publisher Mods Games and developer Exordium Games announced the episodic noir adventure game, Bear With Me, has been delayed to 2019 and will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.





Here is an overview of the episodic series:

Bear With Me is a single-player experience centered around a young girl named Amber and her hard-boiled detective teddy bear as they attempt to solve the disappearance of Amber’s missing brother, Flint. Dark interrogations, sarcastic discussions, and hidden clues are all in store as the duo makes their way through a mysterious world of danger and corruption.

Bear With Me is currently available for Windows PC via Steam.

