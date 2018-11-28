Switch Sales Surpass 8.2 Million Units in the US, Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever for Thanksgiving Weekend - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,512 Views
Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch set two new records in the US for the five day Thanksgiving weekend. The first record is that it became the best-selling Nintendo console ever for the long weekend, even surpassing Wii sales. It was also the best-selling week ever for the console.
The Nintendo Switch was one of the most-purchased items online on Thanksgiving day, according to Adobe Analytics. It was the top-selling video game product online during the five day period.
More than $250 million in Nintendo products were sold over the long weekend. This includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, NES Classic, SNES Classic, software, and accessories. Total hardware sales increased 45 percent year-over-year.
Here is an overview of Nintendo sales in the US from November 22 to 26:
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch hardware sales grew 115 percent compared to the same period in 2017.
- Lifetime sales of Nintendo Switch, which is entering only its second holiday season, have reached more than 8.2 million units.
- Sales of first-party games, including digital downloads, topped 1 million units Nov. 22-26, beating 2017’s totals by 78 percent.
- Nintendo Switch games Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! have hit combined U.S. sales of more than 1.5 million units since their Nov. 16 launch.
- Super Mario Party surpassed lifetime U.S. sales of 1 million units, becoming the fastest-selling game in the Mario Party series and the fifth million-selling first-party Nintendo Switch game in the U.S. alone, joining The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2.
Nintendo 3DS
- Thanks in part to strong Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday sales, the total installed base for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has hit 22 million.
- Additionally, after 12 months of availability, lifetime combined sales of the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon games crossed 2.2 million.
Classic Gaming Systems
- Also aided by strong Nov. 22-26 sales, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system surpassed lifetime sales of 2.5 million.
- And the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system surpassed lifetime sales of 2 million.
Even beating the Wii? Now THAT'S an accomplishment!
Now you're having Thanksgiving dinner with power!
8,2M, so this makes no more than 25M worldwide...Still far to reach the FY2018 goal.
Smash isnt out yet.
I'll say it again, Switch has the potential to be Nintendo's best selling console of all time.
I totally agree. :) In fact, I think it definitely will become the best selling console of all time.
Agreed, but it won't be easy with what the Wii did.
@CaptainExplosion It won't be easy with what the Wii did? Are we just talking about home consoles? Because the Switch's biggest competition for best selling system would be DS, not Wii, if it were to aim to actually be Nintendo's best selling console.
It will have good numbers, but it will not beat wii. I think ~80M at best.
Pokémon, Smash Bros, positive Warframe reception and New Super Mario Bros Deluxe (people seem to forget about this one) will most definitely drive sales for the Switch, and if we see some good things at the Game Awards and maybe even a direct in Jan for 2019, they can easily hit their goal for the fiscal year, especially since it ends in March.
Nintendo wins the classic console wars by doing absolutely nothing!
