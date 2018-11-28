Switch Sales Surpass 8.2 Million Units in the US, Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever for Thanksgiving Weekend - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch set two new records in the US for the five day Thanksgiving weekend. The first record is that it became the best-selling Nintendo console ever for the long weekend, even surpassing Wii sales. It was also the best-selling week ever for the console.

The Nintendo Switch was one of the most-purchased items online on Thanksgiving day, according to Adobe Analytics. It was the top-selling video game product online during the five day period.

More than $250 million in Nintendo products were sold over the long weekend. This includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, NES Classic, SNES Classic, software, and accessories. Total hardware sales increased 45 percent year-over-year.

Here is an overview of Nintendo sales in the US from November 22 to 26:

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch hardware sales grew 115 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Lifetime sales of Nintendo Switch, which is entering only its second holiday season, have reached more than 8.2 million units.

Sales of first-party games, including digital downloads, topped 1 million units Nov. 22-26, beating 2017’s totals by 78 percent.

Nintendo Switch games Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! have hit combined U.S. sales of more than 1.5 million units since their Nov. 16 launch.

Super Mario Party surpassed lifetime U.S. sales of 1 million units, becoming the fastest-selling game in the Mario Party series and the fifth million-selling first-party Nintendo Switch game in the U.S. alone, joining The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2.

Nintendo 3DS

Thanks in part to strong Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday sales, the total installed base for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has hit 22 million.

Additionally, after 12 months of availability, lifetime combined sales of the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon games crossed 2.2 million.

Classic Gaming Systems

Also aided by strong Nov. 22-26 sales, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system surpassed lifetime sales of 2.5 million.

And the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system surpassed lifetime sales of 2 million.

