Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Sold 113,561 Digital Units in Japan in First Month

Weekly Famitsu has released the digital figures for the month of October in Japan, which runs from October 1 to 28. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII topped the charts in its first month with 113,561 units sold digitally. Red Dead Redemption 2 debuted in second with sales of 50,646 units.





Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4, Xbox One – released October 12) – 113,561 digital sales

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One – released October 26) – 50,646 digital sales

Puyo Puyo eSports (Switch – released October 25) – 35,410 digital sales

Puyo Puyo eSports (PS4 – released October 25) – 24,914 digital sales

Battlefield 1 (PS4, Xbox One) – 20,632 digital sales

Resonance of Fate: 4K / HD Edition (PS4 – released October 18) – 19,909 digital sales

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4, Xbox One – released October 5) – 18,105 digital sales

Soulcalibur VI (PS4, Xbox One – released October 19) – 16,245 digital sales

Dead by Daylight (PS4) – 15,602 digital sales

Super Mario Party (Switch – released October 5) – 12,168 digital sales

