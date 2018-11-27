Just Cause 4 Gets One Man Did All This? Live Action Trailer - News

Square Enix and Avalanche Studios have released a new live action trailer for Just Cause 4 called One Man Did All This?.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the trailer:

After their latest humiliating defeat, a squad of wounded Black Hand soldiers attempt to explain to their leader, Gabriela Morales, how they managed to get beaten by just one man; the leader of The Army of Chaos, Rico Rodriguez.

Just Cause 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.

