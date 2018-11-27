The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Announced, Releasing February 2019 - News

TT Games have (unsurprisingly) announced that The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame will be releasing in February 2019 to tie-in with the sequel film which is also hitting movie screens that same month.

Everything is Awesome(er)!



The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame is heading your way next year! pic.twitter.com/O5W9YRFML2 — TT Games (@TTGames) November 27, 2018

Platforms were revealed as PS4, XB1, NS & PC with physical versions being available for the first three - although small print on the game's website notes that the Switch version will be delayed a month to March 2019.

The game's official website details the following features:

"The alien monster invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins. It is now up to Emmet and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System. Journey into outer space, discover new worlds, and test your Master Building skills.

FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTERS

- Emmet, Lucy, LEGO Batman and their friends are back along with new and mysterious characters such as General Mayhem and Rex Dangervest.

- Unlock and play as over 100 playable characters from The LEGO Movie 2 and the first film.

NEW WORLDS TO DISCOVER

- Journey to the Systar System and discover new worlds.

- Scour the LEGO galaxy for Relics and Master Pieces.

- Explore new worlds from LEGO Movie 2 and revisit iconic locations from the first film.

IT’S YOUR WORLD TO REBUILD

- Build special LEGO objects to discover new areas and items.

- Unleash your inner Master Builder and rebuild your own world.

- Use tools to create roads, change the landscape and build structures to unlock more rewards and missions.

ENHANCED COMBAT

- Improved combat mechanics

- Battle against the alien space invaders and challenging bosses.

- Use combos to unleash a special build attack for each character"

