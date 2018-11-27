Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – October 2018 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through October 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles. The PlayStation 4 is nearing the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and will likely surpass them both in November.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 84 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 21 million mark. The PS4 has sold 84.90 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 39.44 million units, and the Switch 21.58 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 58 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 27 percent, and the Switch 15 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 84,896,463

Xbox One Total Sales: 39,440,512

Switch Total Sales: 21,575,610

During the month of October 2018, the PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 335,867 units for the month and the Xbox One by 729,353 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 393,486 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, all three consoles are up. The Nintendo Switch is up 14,908 units, the PlayStation 4 is up 4,659 units and the Xbox One is up 56,657 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 48 percent. The Switch accounted for 34 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 18 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,146,830

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 417,477

Switch Monthly Sales: 810,963

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

