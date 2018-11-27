More Than 10 New Games to be Announced at The Game Awards 2018

More Than 10 New Games to be Announced at The Game Awards 2018 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 952 Views

The Game Awards 2018 show creator Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter there will be more than 10 new game announcements at this years show. Several teases will be made over the coming days.

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (8 hours ago)

Here's hoping they have a good many AAA announces this year. I want to see a return to the VGA's of old, back when they had Spike TV funding, 1 year they announced liked 5 AAA's as I recall

  • +2
TheBird
TheBird (3 hours ago)

Last years show was amazing (The advertisements were annoying tho). I wonder how many viewers it will achieve this year compared to last years massive growth.

  • +1
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (5 hours ago)

Crossing my fingers for Prime 4. Reggie did wear a Metroid shirt for his VGA photo op. Maybe it won't be Cranky Kong this time.

  • +1
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (8 hours ago)

I'm really hoping for some major Nintendo trailers, like Prime 4 or Bayonetta 3.

  • +1
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (8 hours ago)

I think that a new trailer for Bayonetta 3 is very possible, considering it was announced on last year's game awards.

  • +2
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (8 hours ago)

Yeah that's what I was thinking, and hopefully Prime 4 shows up as well!

  • +2
Spike0503
Spike0503 (1 hour ago)

Hopefully this ends up being more exciting than this year's E3 which was a letdown for me. If they keep getting this high number of new game announcements then this ceremony could become a mainstay of gaming like Geoff and his people obviously want.

  • 0
Megiddo
Megiddo (6 hours ago)

I only hope that the amount of overt advertising and shilling is dramatically down this year, but I highly doubt it. Bring on the Schick Hydrobot.

  • 0
cycycychris
cycycychris (9 hours ago)

I'm excited to see what they have to show, I sadly have a final exam the next day, so I won't be able to give the show my full attention.

  • 0
mZuzek
mZuzek (1 hour ago)

Hopefully nothing I care about. I doubt I'll be able to watch this given it's when Smash releases.

  • -1