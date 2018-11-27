More Than 10 New Games to be Announced at The Game Awards 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 952 Views
The Game Awards 2018 show creator Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter there will be more than 10 new game announcements at this years show. Several teases will be made over the coming days.
We have such an incredible show coming together for next week. More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come.... pic.twitter.com/3w17tFIuTA— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 27, 2018
The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.
Here's hoping they have a good many AAA announces this year. I want to see a return to the VGA's of old, back when they had Spike TV funding, 1 year they announced liked 5 AAA's as I recall
Last years show was amazing (The advertisements were annoying tho). I wonder how many viewers it will achieve this year compared to last years massive growth.
Crossing my fingers for Prime 4. Reggie did wear a Metroid shirt for his VGA photo op. Maybe it won't be Cranky Kong this time.
I'm really hoping for some major Nintendo trailers, like Prime 4 or Bayonetta 3.
I think that a new trailer for Bayonetta 3 is very possible, considering it was announced on last year's game awards.
Yeah that's what I was thinking, and hopefully Prime 4 shows up as well!
Hopefully this ends up being more exciting than this year's E3 which was a letdown for me. If they keep getting this high number of new game announcements then this ceremony could become a mainstay of gaming like Geoff and his people obviously want.
I only hope that the amount of overt advertising and shilling is dramatically down this year, but I highly doubt it. Bring on the Schick Hydrobot.
I'm excited to see what they have to show, I sadly have a final exam the next day, so I won't be able to give the show my full attention.
Hopefully nothing I care about. I doubt I'll be able to watch this given it's when Smash releases.
