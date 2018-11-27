More Than 10 New Games to be Announced at The Game Awards 2018 - News

The Game Awards 2018 show creator Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter there will be more than 10 new game announcements at this years show. Several teases will be made over the coming days.

We have such an incredible show coming together for next week. More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come.... pic.twitter.com/3w17tFIuTA — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 27, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

