This Week's Deals With Gold - BioShock: The Collection, L.A. Noire - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 438 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 4 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Beyond Eyes*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|BioShock: The Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor Portal*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor Stunts*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Candle: The Power of the Flame*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Carnival Games*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|CastleStorm – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Coffin Dodgers
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Defunct
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Spotlight
|Earthfall Deluxe*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Earthfall*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Elea – Episode 1*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Hero Defense*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Infinity Runner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|L.A. Noire*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight
|Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Town of Light*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Vampyr*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Elements of Destruction*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|L.A. Noire*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Legend of Kay Anniversary*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
