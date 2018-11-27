December Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 10 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for December are:

Q.U.B.E. 2 ($24.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Never Alone ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15 on Xbox One

Dragon Age II ($9.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction ($9.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

Q.U.B.E. 2 In this mysterious puzzler, you awaken in the ruins of an ancient alien landscape with no memory of how or why you got there. Navigate through mind-bending puzzles and use your manipulation-gloves to change the structure of the world to find your way back home. As you explore, you’ll face thought-provoking questions of your true purpose, with a devastating truth that will shake your world. Never Alone Delve into the rich lore and culture of the Iñupiat people in this unique adventure game. Nominated for multiple awards and built in partnership with the Alaska Native community, play as a young Iñupiat girl and an arctic fox to find the source of the eternal blizzard which threatens everything. Encounter traditional native characters, share their wisdom and stories, and experience a game like no other. Dragon Age II Experience an epic adventure in an ever-changing world in Dragon Age II. Taking place over the course of a decade, mold your character, Hawke, from a destitute refugee to the revered champion of Kirkwall. Gather the deadliest of allies, amass fame and fortune, and seal your place in history. The legend of your rise to power begins now. Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction Anything goes in this classic action title. Your mission is to topple a sinister military regime by any means necessary. If it drives or flies: hijack it. If it shoots or explodes: use it as a weapon. In this playground of destruction, there are no limits and no mercy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

