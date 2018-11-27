FIFA 19 Tops UK Charts During Black Friday Week, Battlefield V Debuts in 4th - News

Due to Black Friday deals FIFA 19 was able to top the UK charts as sales increased 177 percent week-on-week, according to GfK for the week ending November 24.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII moved up to second place as sales jumped 360 percent. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops one spot as sales increased 36 percent.

Battlefield V debuted in fourth place as sales are down 63.4 percent compared to 2016's Battlefield 1. The figure does not include digital sales, which has been an ever increasing percentage of game sales.

Forza Horizon 4 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place as sales jumped an impressive 535 percent week-on-week. Marvel's Spider-Man saw the biggest jump in sales wee-on-week at 634 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Fallout 76 Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

