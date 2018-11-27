FIFA 19 Tops UK Charts During Black Friday Week, Battlefield V Debuts in 4th - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 638 Views
Due to Black Friday deals FIFA 19 was able to top the UK charts as sales increased 177 percent week-on-week, according to GfK for the week ending November 24.
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII moved up to second place as sales jumped 360 percent. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops one spot as sales increased 36 percent.
Battlefield V debuted in fourth place as sales are down 63.4 percent compared to 2016's Battlefield 1. The figure does not include digital sales, which has been an ever increasing percentage of game sales.
Forza Horizon 4 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place as sales jumped an impressive 535 percent week-on-week. Marvel's Spider-Man saw the biggest jump in sales wee-on-week at 634 percent.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Battlefield V
- Forza Horizon 4
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Fallout 76
- Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Did Let's Go drop a lot in it's 2nd week or was it just overshadowed by all the BF sales?
I bet it'd be a bit higher if they combined Pikachu and Eevee.
True, I'm also curious to know how much each version is selling.
I just checked the database and no sales yet but a third game showed up called Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Let's Go! Stormy Adventure Squad. I had no idea the Let's Go series actually debuted in 2009 haha
Huh, apparently those were Japan only, WiiWare only releases alongside PMD: Keep Going! Blazing Adventure Squad and PMD: Go For It! Light Adventure Squad.
I guess we'll find out what LGPE sold in the UK a month from now when VGC gets regional estimates. Too bad we won't get anything better than that, or anything including digital.
Yeah I'm guessing Eevee is selling around half as much as Pikachu but it could be higher than that... or a lot lower haha
No way there's that much of a difference. I doubt Eevee is any less than 3/4 of Pikachu. One version always sells a bit better than the other with Pokemon, but it's never that huge of a difference.
