Fortnite Tops 200 Million Players - News

posted 10 hours ago

Fortnite continues its popularity as it surpasses 200 million players worldwide. That is a 60 percent increase over the 125 million figure released in June.

Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

Thanks Bloomberg.

