Strange Brigade Gets The Thrice Damned #3 DLC Trailer - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Rebellion has released a trailer for the Strange Brigade DLC, The Thrice Damned #3: Great Pyramid of Bes. It is the third mission in a three-part campaign that is now available for $6.99 or as part of the Season Pass.

View it below:

Strange Brigade is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles