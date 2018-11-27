PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker Cancelled for PS4 and X1, Still Coming to NS, PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Super Icon announced PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker has been cancelled for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is now a Nintendo Switch console exclusive.

The game is currently available for Windows PC via Steam Early Access with a 25 percent discount.





The final version of the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in early 2019.

