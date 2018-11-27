3 New Kingdom Hearts III Videos Coming Out in December - News

Kingdom Hearts III director Testuya Nomura announced three new videos for Kingdom Hearts III will release in December.

On December 10 a new video will be released, on December 18 the final trailer and on December 21 a 30 second commercial will be released in movie theaters.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

