Imagineer announces Medabots smartphone RPG - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Imagineer announced a Medabots smartphone RPG is in development. at SoWhat.

The game is set in the near future where humans and robots co-exist. Robots themed after anmals and insects battle each other. Players gather resources to customize their robot.

More information will be announced later.

Thanks Gematsu.

