Gungrave VR Launches December 7 in Europe for PSVR

Marvelous announced Gungrave VR will launch for PlayStation VR on December 7 in Europe. It was previously announced the game will launch in North America on December 11.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Launching with Japanese and English voice options and featuring designs from original character designer Yasuhiro Nightow, Gungrave VR delivers an authentic and immersive Gungrave experience in virtual reality. In addition to pulse-pounding gunplay in the base game, the standalone episode Gungrave VR U.N. adds three challenging levels with new side-scrolling gameplay and massive bosses, plus original opening and ending animated movies.

All content found within Gungrave VR and Gungrave VR U.N. are included within Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition.

Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition Contents:

Two PlayStation VR for PlayStation 4 system games in one explosive package: Gungrave VR and Gungrave VR U.N.

Key Features:

Multiple Perspectives to Master: Fight through intense levels that are set to either free-moving third-person mode or first-person mode (both stationary and mobile). Each perspective offers new challenges.

Fight through intense levels that are set to either free-moving third-person mode or first-person mode (both stationary and mobile). Each perspective offers new challenges. A Legendary Pedigree: Gungrave VR showcases the return of character designer Yasuhiro Nightow (Trigun), with the original Gungrave designers at Red Entertainment as advisers. Grave and Mika’s designs have been given a thorough upgrade after 14 long years!

Gungrave VR showcases the return of character designer Yasuhiro Nightow (Trigun), with the original Gungrave designers at Red Entertainment as advisers. Grave and Mika’s designs have been given a thorough upgrade after 14 long years! Broad Language Support: Fully-voiced in English and Japanese with text support for English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese.

Fully-voiced in English and Japanese with text support for English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese. Kick Their Ass!: Play on any of three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Kick-Ass. Are you hardcore enough to take down the Orgmen in Kick-Ass mode?

Gungrave VR Game Features:

Six levels with unique environments

Explosive first-and-third person gameplay

Large scale boss fights

Gungrave VR U.N. Game Features:

Three new Levels

Challenging new side-scrolling and sliding gameplay

3D sound system

New Opening and Ending animated movies

