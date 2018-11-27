BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition Debut Trailer Released - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Arc System Works has released the debut trailer for BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition.

View it below:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Japan on February 7, 2019, and in Europe on February 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

