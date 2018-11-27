Tactical RPG Mega Miracle Force Announced for Smartphones - News

Idea Factory has announced tactical simulation RPG, Mega Miracle Force, for smartphones. It will launch in Japan in late January 2019.

Mega Miracle Force will feature characters from Idea Factory and Compile Heart titles. It will also feature "miracle" mechanics.

Thanks Gematsu via Famitsu.

