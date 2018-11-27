Free-to-Play RPG Project Babel Announced for Smartphones - News

Colopl has announced free-to-play RPG, Project Babel, for smartphones. It features a scenario by Kazushige Nojima, who is known for Final Fantasy VII, Dragons Dogma Online, and sound by itoshi Sakimoto.

View the teaser trailer below:





More information will be released on December 15 at Colopl Fes 2018.

