Pokemon Let's Go Invades the French Charts

Pokemon Let's Go was highly dominant in France in week 46, as SELL reports today. Pikachu was a lot more popular than Eevee, taking rank one and two, ahead of Evee in third. Spyro Reignited Trilogy was no match for Nintendo's massive franchise, but the little dragon achieves a nonetheless convincing return at rank five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Although not in the top five, Fallout 76 seems to have had a fair launch in France. Despite being criticized from all directions, Bethesda's new iteration of the post-apocalyptic series shows up on the podium for PS4, Xbox One, and twice on PC.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Fallout 76

Xbox One

Fallout 76 Red Dead Redemption 2 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! + Pokeball Plus Pokemon Let's Go Evee!

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Detective Pikachu

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Farming Simulator 2018

PC

Fallout 76 Fallout 76 - Power Armor Edition Football Manager 2019

