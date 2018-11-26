Pokemon Let's Go Invades the French Charts

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 517 Views

Pokemon Let's Go was highly dominant in France in week 46, as SELL reports today. Pikachu was a lot more popular than Eevee, taking rank one and two, ahead of Evee in third. Spyro Reignited Trilogy was no match for Nintendo's massive franchise, but the little dragon achieves a nonetheless convincing return at rank five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Although not in the top five, Fallout 76 seems to have had a fair launch in France. Despite being criticized from all directions, Bethesda's new iteration of the post-apocalyptic series shows up on the podium for PS4, Xbox One, and twice on PC.
 
PS4
  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  3. Fallout 76
Xbox One
  1. Fallout 76
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Nintendo Switch
  1. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu!
  2. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! + Pokeball Plus
  3. Pokemon Let's Go Evee!
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Luigi's Mansion
  2. Mario Kart 7
  3. Detective Pikachu
Playstation Vita
  1. Punch Line
  2. Farming Simulator 2018
PC
  1. Fallout 76
  2. Fallout 76 - Power Armor Edition
  3. Football Manager 2019

3 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (46 minutes ago)

That's a lot of Pikachu sold over there!

  • +1
Marth
Marth (1 hour ago)

Poor Vita can't even manage a 3rd game. Both Pikachu SKUs bigger than Eevee? You are just cruel France. Poor Eevee does not deserve such treatment.

  • +1
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (21 minutes ago)

Figures the French would shaft Eevee. /s

  • 0