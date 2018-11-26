Pokemon Let's Go Invades the French Charts - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 517 Views
Pokemon Let's Go was highly dominant in France in week 46, as SELL reports today. Pikachu was a lot more popular than Eevee, taking rank one and two, ahead of Evee in third. Spyro Reignited Trilogy was no match for Nintendo's massive franchise, but the little dragon achieves a nonetheless convincing return at rank five.
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Fallout 76
- Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu!
- Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! + Pokeball Plus
- Pokemon Let's Go Evee!
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
- Detective Pikachu
- Punch Line
- Farming Simulator 2018
- Football Manager 2019
That's a lot of Pikachu sold over there!
Poor Vita can't even manage a 3rd game. Both Pikachu SKUs bigger than Eevee? You are just cruel France. Poor Eevee does not deserve such treatment.
Figures the French would shaft Eevee. /s
3 Comments