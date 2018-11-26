Everspace Launches December 11 for Switch - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Rockfish Games announced Everspace: Stellar Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 11. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Everspace is an action-focused single-player space shooter, combining roguelike elements with top-notch visuals and a captivating story. It takes you on a challenging journey through an ever-changing, beautifully crafted universe full of surprises. Your skills, experience, and talent for improvisation will be tested continuously as you piece together the puzzle of your existence through encounters with interesting characters, each having their own unique part of the story to tell.

Key Features:

Single-player roguelike space shooter with persistent progression.

Captivating story featuring interesting and thoughtfully designed characters.

Three unique player ships, each with different capabilities and starting gear to choose from.

Vibrant art style with top-notch visuals and incredible attention to detail.

In-depth crafting and damage system.

Dynamic, functional cockpit displays for all player ships.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles